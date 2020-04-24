Effect of high vs. low dosage of chloroquine diphosphate on SARS-CoV-2 infection

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial evaluates the safety and efficacy of two chloroquine diphosphate dosages in patients with severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Authors: Marcus Vinícius Guimarães Lacerda, M.D., of the Fundação de Medicina Tropical Dr Heitor Vieira Dourado in Manaus, Brazil, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.8857)

