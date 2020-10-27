Effect of electroacupuncture on chronic low back pain

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial compared the change in pain severity among adults with chronic low back pain who received electroacupuncture or a placebo treatment.

Authors: Jiang-Ti Kong, M.D., of the Stanford University School of Medicine in Stanford, California, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.22787)

