Effect of COVID-19, pandemics on global surgical outreach

What The Viewpoint Says: How surgical global health programs are affected by the COVID pandemic and why global surgical outreach models may need to be rehashed are discussed in this article.

Authors: Parsa P. Salehi, M.D., of the Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2020.1520)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaotolaryngology/fullarticle/10.1001/jamaoto.2020.1520?guestAccessKey=1e47e69f-5df4-455b-b0ea-7d18bb6ee641&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=070220