Effect of colchicine on biomarkers and clinical outcomes in patients hospitalized with COVID-19

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial evaluates the effect of treatment with colchicine on cardiac and inflammatory biomarkers and clinical outcomes in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Authors: Spyridon G. Deftereos, M.D., Ph.D., of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens in Greece, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.13136)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.