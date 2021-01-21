Effect of bamlanivimab as monotherapy or in combination with etesevimab on viral load in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial compares the effects of three doses of bamlanivimab monotherapy (700 vs 2,800 vs 7,000 mg) vs combination bamlanivimab and etesevimab vs placebo on change in day 11 severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 viral load in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.

Authors: Daniel M. Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., of Eli Lilly and Company in Indianapolis, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2021.0202)

Editor's Note: The articles includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures.