Is e-cigarette use associated with relapse among former smokers?

What The Study Did: Whether use of electronic cigarettes among former cigarette smokers was associated with an increased risk of smoking relapse was examined with the use of nationally representative survey data.

Authors: Wilson M. Compton, M.D., M.P.E., of the National Institute on Drug Abuse in Bethesda, Maryland, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.4813)

