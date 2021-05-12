Drug overdose deaths before, after shelter-in-place orders during COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco

What The Study Did: Researchers describe overdose deaths in San Francisco before and after the initial COVID-19 shelter-in-place order to try to make clear whether characteristics of fatal overdoses changed during this time in an effort to guide future prevention efforts.

Authors: Luke N. Rodda, Ph.D., of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the city and county of San Francisco, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.10452)

