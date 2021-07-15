Diversity of US health care workers

What The Study Did: Researchers examined the diversity and representation by race/ethnicity and sex in select health care occupations in the United States from 2000 to 2019.

Authors: Anupam B. Jena, M.D., Ph.D., of Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.17086)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.