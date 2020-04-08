Differences by race/ethnicity in stage at diagnosis, treatment, survival for cancers

What The Study Did: Data for 950,000 black, white, Asian and Hispanic patients in the U.S. diagnosed with prostate, ovarian, breast, stomach, pancreatic, lung, liver, esophageal, or colorectal cancers were analyzed to examine differences by race and ethnicity in stage at diagnosis, use of therapy, overall survival and cancer-specific survival.

Authors: Haiyong Wang, Ph.D., of the Shandong First Medical University and Shandong Academy of Medical Sciences in Shandong, China, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.2950)

