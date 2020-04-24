Did 'Joker' movie perpetuate prejudices against those with mental illness?

What The Study Did: Researchers in this survey study examined whether watching the 2019 movie "Joker," in which the namesake character is violent and has mental illness, was associated with a change in the level of prejudice toward people with mental illness compared with others who watched another movie.

Authors: Damian Scarf, Ph.D., of the University of Otago in Dunedin, New Zealand, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.3423)

