Diagnosing sports-related concussion in teens

What The Study Did: Researchers investigated the effectiveness of using measurements of how pupils react to light as physiologic biomarker to help diagnose sports-related concussion in adolescents.

Authors: Christina L. Master, M.D., of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, is the corresponding author.

doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.3466

The article includes funding/support disclosures.

