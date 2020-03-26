Depression severity, care among older adults from different racial/ethnic groups

What The Study Did: Racial and ethnic differences appear to exist in depression severity and care in this observational study of older adults who participated in a randomized clinical trial of cancer and cardiovascular disease prevention.

Authors: Olivia I. Okereke, M.D., S.M., of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, is the corresponding author.

(10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.1606)

