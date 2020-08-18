Depression and use of marijuana among US adults

What The Study Did: This study examined the association of depression with cannabis use among U.S. adults and the trends for this association from 2005 to 2016.

Authors: Deborah Hasin, Ph.D., of Columbia University Medical Center in New York, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.13802)

