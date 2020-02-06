Deformation of Zealandia, Earth's Hidden continent, linked to forging of the Ring of Fire

Boulder, Colo., USA: Recent seafloor drilling has revealed that the "hidden continent



" of Zealandia--a region of continental crust twice the size of India

submerged beneath the southwest Pacific Ocean--experienced dramatic

elevation changes between about 50 million and 35 million years ago. New

findings from this expedition, published today in Geology, propose

this topographic upheaval may have been due to a widespread reactivation of

ancient faults linked to formation of the western Pacific's infamous Ring of Fire.

Since the 1970s the prevailing scientific wisdom has been that Zealandia's

unusually low profile is due to the thinning of its crust as it separated

from Gondwana, the ancient supercontinent that included Antarctica and

Australia, around 85 million years ago. After these tectonic fireworks,

says



Rupert Sutherland, a geophysicist at New Zealand's Victoria University of Wellington and the

paper's lead author, this model has Zealandia "doing nothing but gently

cooling and subsiding."

But fossils in the drillcores collected in 2017 by



International Ocean Discovery Program Expedition 371



indicate that during the early Cenozoic, portions of northern Zealandia

rose 1-2 kilometers while other sections subsided about the same amount

before the entire continent sank another kilometer deep underwater. The

timing of these topographic transformations, say Sutherland and his

co-authors, coincides with a global reorganization of tectonic plates

evidenced by the bend in the Emperor-Hawaii seamount chain, the

reorientation of numerous mid-ocean ridges, and the onset of subduction--and

the related volcanism and seismicity--in a belt that still encircles much of

the western Pacific.

Although subduction drives Earth's plate tectonic cycle, says Sutherland,

scientists don't yet understand how it starts. The drilling expedition to

Zealandia may offer new insights into this fundamental process. "One of the

amazing things about our observations," says Sutherland, "is that they

reveal the early signs of the Ring of Fire were almost simultaneous

throughout the western Pacific." Because this timing predates the global

tectonic plate reorganization, he says, scientists need to find an

explanation for how subduction began across such a broad area in such a

short time.

Sutherland and his co-authors propose a new mechanism: a 'subduction

rupture event,' which they argue is similar to a massive, super-slow

earthquake. The researchers believe the event resurrected ancient

subduction faults that had lain dormant for many millions of years.

"We don't know where or why," says Sutherland, "but something happened that

locally induced movement, and when the fault started to slip, like in an

earthquake the motion rapidly spread sideways onto adjacent parts of the

fault system and then around the western Pacific." But unlike an

earthquake, Sutherland says, the subduction rupture event may have taken

more than a million years to unfold. "Ultimately," he says, "Zealandia's

sedimentary record should help us determine how and why this event happened

and what the consequences were for animals, plants, and global climate."

The process has no modern analogue, according to Sutherland, and because

the subduction rupture event is linked to a time of rapid, global plate

tectonic change, other instances of such change in the geologic record may

imply that comparable events have occurred in the past. "Geologists

generally assume that understanding the present is the key to understanding

the past," he says. "But at least in this instance, this may not hold."

FEATURED ARTICLE

Continental-scale geographic change across Zealandia during Paleogene

subduction initiation

Contact author Rupert Sutherland: rupert.sutherland@vuw.ac.nz;



https://pubs.geoscienceworld.org/gsa/geology/article/doi/10.1130/G47008.1/581016/Continental-scale-geographic-change-across (open access)

Overview video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6qCQAvAXLOU&feature=share

Related article:



https://theconversation.com/expedition-reveals-the-violent-birth-of-earths-hidden-continent-zealandia-forged-in-a-ring-of-fire-130860



