Is a 'cytokine storm' relevant to COVID-19?

What The Editorial Says: The term "cytokine storm" and its relevance to COVID-19 are examined in this editorial.

Authors: Pratik Sinha, M.B., Ch.B., of the University of California, San Francisco, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.3313)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

Media advisory: The full editorial is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.3313?guestAccessKey=35141c51-8b85-4048-baf6-4159be1c6091&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=063020