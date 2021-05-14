Crowdsourcing for university community engagement COVID-19 safety strategies

What The Study Did: This is a qualitative study that evaluates a crowdsourcing open call to gather community input for engaging the university community in COVID-19 safety strategies.

Authors: Suzanne Day, Ph.D., of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.10090)

Editor's Note: This article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.