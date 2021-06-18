COVID-19 in Spain

What The Study Did: Researchers describe the local transmission pattern of SARS-CoV-2 in Valencia, the third most populated city in Spain.

Authors: Carolina Romero García, M.D., Ph.D., of the University General Hospital, European University, in Valencia, Spain, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.13818)

