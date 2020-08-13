COVID-19 outcomes in french nursing homes with staff confinement

What The Study Did: COVID-19-related outcomes in French nursing homes that implemented voluntary staff confinement with residents are investigated in this study.
Authors: Joel Belmin, M.D., Ph.D., of the Hopital Charles Foix in Ivry-sur-Seine, France, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/
(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.17533)
Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
Credit:
JAMA Network Open