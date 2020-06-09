COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. The summary below is not intended to substitute for the full article as a source of information. A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go.annals.org/coronavirus.

When the Dust Settles: Preventing a Mental Health Crisis in COVID-19 Clinicians

On 26 April, after spending weeks caring for patients with COVID-19 in New York City, emergency room physician Lorna Breen took her own life. Her grieving family recounts days of helplessness leading up to this as Dr. Breen described how COVID-19 upended her emergency department and left her feeling inadequate despite years of training and expertise. Authors from Harvard Medical School and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute describe timely and targeted actions that clinicians can take during the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent a mental health crisis in these overextended and stressed essential workers. Read the full text: https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-3738.

