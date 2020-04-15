COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. The summaries below are not intended to substitute for the full article as a source of information. A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go.annals.org/coronavirus.

Clinician Education and Adoption of Preventive Measures for COVID-19: A Survey of a Convenience Sample of General Practitioners in Lombardy, Italy

Researchers from Humanitas Clinical and Research Center and Humanitas University; Milan, Italy surveyed 450 general practitioners (GPs) affiliated with their hospital to assess the challenges faced by GPs in the prevention and management of COVID-19 in a region with one of the largest populations affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Read the full text: http://annals.org/aim/article/doi/10.7326/M20-1447.

