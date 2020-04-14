COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. The summary below is not intended to substitute for the full article as a source of information. A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go.annals.org/coronavirus.

Caution Warranted: Using the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) Model for Predicting the Course of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model for predicting the course of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic has attracted considerable attention, including from the U.S. government. According to the authors from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, the appearance of certainty of model estimates is seductive when the world is desperate to know what lies ahead, but caution is warranted regarding the validity and usefulness of the mode projections for policymakers. Read the full text: http://annals.org/aim/article/doi/10.7326/M20-1565.

