COVID-19 maps, public knowledge, risk perceptions and behavioral intentions

What The Study Did: The findings of this survey study suggest that simply providing maps with COVID-19 case information wasn't necessarily associated with improved public knowledge, risk perception or reported intent to adhere to health guidelines.

Authors: Angela Fagerlin, Ph.D., of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.33538)

