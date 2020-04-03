COVID-19 infection and renin angiotensin system blockers

What The Viewpoint Says: Discussion of recommendations for angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor and angiotensin receptor blocker use in patients with or at risk of contracting coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Authors: Franz H. Messerli, M.D., of Bern University Hospital in Switzerland, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2020.1282)

Editor's Note: Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.