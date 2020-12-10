Counseling clients of color affected by COVID-19

An article published in the Journal of Counseling & Development examines how pre-existing racial and ethnic disparities, exacerbated by COVID-19, have negatively affected communities of color that tend to be overrepresented in lower socioeconomic groups, have limited access to health care and education, have an undocumented status, and work in jobs considered "essential."

The authors provide specific cultural considerations, aspects of crisis management, and creative interventions that counselors can use with clients of color at an appropriate social distance. Because the impact of COVID-19 is likely to be felt for years, it is crucial that counselors be prepared to address the needs of those most affected.

"I believe this article will cultivate a deeper understanding of how intersecting cultural factors may influence treatment and empower professional counselors to connect with diverse client populations in meaningful ways," said co-author Stacey Diane Arañez Litam, PhD, of Cleveland State University.