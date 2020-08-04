Consequences of COVID-19 pandemic on manuscript submissions by women

What The Article Says: JAMA Surgery Editor Melina Kibbe, M.D., writes in this editorial: "The implications of these data demonstrating that fewer women are submitting manuscripts to JAMA Surgery during the pandemic are potentially far reaching. First and foremost, the adverse effect of the pandemic on the academic career progression of women may be significant. As publications are the currency of academia and one of the main metrics assessed for promotion and tenure, women may face future challenges in this arena. The reduction of manuscript submissions by women likely represents only one aspect of the spectrum of problems women are facing in academic medicine."

Authors: Melina Kibbe, M.D., of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is the author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2020.3917)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamasurgery/fullarticle/10.1001/jamasurg.2020.3917?guestAccessKey=7971b531-f335-4899-9f0f-f2950edaf32a&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=080420