Comparing symptoms, RNA levels in patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection

What The Study Did: Researchers compared the association between symptoms and SARS-CoV-2 RNA levels in children and adults.

Authors: Erin Chung, M.D., of the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2021.2025)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.