Comparing new use of flavored vs unflavored e-cigarettes with starting, quitting smoking

What The Study Did: This survey study looked at the association between starting to use flavored or unflavored e-cigarettes and subsequently starting or quitting smoking among adolescents and adults.

Authors: Abigail S. Friedman, Ph.D., of the Yale School of Public Health in New Haven, Connecticut, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.3826)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.