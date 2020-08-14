Comparing ICD-10 Codes With Electronic Medical Records Among Patients With COVID-19 Symptoms

What The Study Did: The goal of this study was to compare International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, Tenth Revision (ICD-10) codes with manual electronic medical records review in capturing symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath (dyspnea) among patients being tested for SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Authors: Rashmee U. Shah, M.D., M.S., of the University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.17703)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.