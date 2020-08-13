Comparing excess deaths in New York during COVID-19 with 1918 influenza pandemic

What The Study Did: Excess deaths in New York during the peak of the 1918 influenza pandemic were compared with those during the initial period of the COVID-19 outbreak in this study.

Authors: Jeremy S. Faust, M.D., M.S., of Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author.

