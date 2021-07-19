Coffee and heart beats

What The Study Did: The association between daily coffee consumption and the risk of cardiac arrhythmias was evaluated in this study.

Authors: Gregory M. Marcus, M.D., M.A.S., of the University of California, San Francisco, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.3616)

