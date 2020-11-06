Clinicians' experiences of patient care on limited resources during COVID-19

What The Study Did: Clinicians in the U.S. were interviewed and described their experiences of planning and providing care for patients in settings of limited resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authors: Catherine R. Butler, M.D., M.A., of the University of Washington in Seattle, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.27315)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.