Clinical characteristics, transmission of COVID-19 in children, young people during outbreaks in Hong Kong

What The Study Did: Households and not schools were the major route of transmission among children and youths with COVID-19 in Hong Kong, these study results suggest.

Authors: Mike Yat Wah Kwan, M.Sc., M.R.C.P.C.H., of the Princess Margaret in Hong Kong, and Patrick Ip, M.P.H., of the University of Hong Kong, are the corresponding authors.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.8824)

