Child abuse awareness month during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Article Says: This Patient Page calls attention to risk factors for child abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic and discusses ways to reduce stress and risk of child abuse during social isolation.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.1459)

