Chilblains, an indirect dermatological consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: The possible association between chilblains and COVID-19 was investigated in this case series that included 31 patients.

Authors: Anne Herman, M.D., of the Université Catholique de Louvain in Brussels, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2020.2368)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.