Characteristics, treatment of radiation-induced hair loss in cancer patients

What The Study Did: Characteristics and response to treatment of persistent radiation-induced hair loss in patients with primary central nervous system tumors or head and neck cancer were examined in this observational study.

Authors: Mario E. Lacouture, M.D., of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2020.2127)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamadermatology/fullarticle/10.1001/jamadermatol.2020.2127?guestAccessKey=e7913afe-bfb4-46f6-9d5b-4a4c5bdfee13&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=080520