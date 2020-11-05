Changes in cancer survival after Medicaid expansion

What The Study Did: Researchers compared the rate of death for patients diagnosed with breast, colorectal or lung cancer and living in states that expanded Medicaid under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act with states that didn't.

Authors: Miranda B. Lam, M.D., M.B.A., of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.24366)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.