Cesarean delivery rates in China

What The Study Did: This study assessed changes between 2008 and 2018 in the rate of cesarean deliveries in China.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

Authors: Jian-meng Liu, Ph.D., of the Peking University Health Science Center in Beijing, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.17595)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.