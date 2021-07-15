Black, Latinx community perspectives on COVID-19 mitigation behaviors, testing, vaccines

What The Study Did: This community-engaged qualitative study describing Black and Latinx participants' experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic found that fear, illness and loss experienced during the pandemic motivated information seeking and mitigation behaviors, while vaccine skepticism was high, as was the demand for clearer information. Among Black participants, racism and medical experimentation were associated with distrust.

Authors: Manuel E. Jimenez, M.D., M.S., of the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, New Jersey, is the corresponding author.

