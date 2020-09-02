Association between treatment with corticosteroids, risk of death among critically ill patients with COVID-19

What The Study Did: The results of seven randomized clinical trials with 1,703 critically ill patients with COVID-19 were combined to estimate the association between administration of corticosteroids compared with usual care or placebo and the risk of death after 28 days.
Authors: Jonathan A.C. Sterne, M.A., M.Sc., Ph.D., of the University of Bristol in England, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jama.2020.17023)
Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.