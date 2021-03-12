Association of acute symptoms of COVID-19, symptoms of depression in adults

What The Study Did: Researchers investigated whether acute COVID-19 symptoms are associated with the probability of subsequent depressive symptoms.

Authors: Roy H. Perlis, M.D., M.Sc., of the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.3223)

