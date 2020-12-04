Assessment of racial/ethnic disparities in hospitalization, mortality in patients with COVID-19 in New York City

What The Study Did: COVID-19 outcomes based on race and ethnicity were compared in this observational study of patients in a large health system in New York City, and the association of any disparities with coexisting medical conditions and neighborhood characteristics also was assessed.

Authors: Gbenga Ogedegbe, M.D., M.P.H., of the NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.26881)

