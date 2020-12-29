Assessment of neutrophil extracellular traps in coronary thrombus of case series of patients with COVID-19

What The Study Did: Severe COVID-19 is characterized by the intense formation of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), leading to the blockage of microvessels, as shown in pulmonary samples. The occurrence of ST-elevated myocardial infarction (STEMI) is a serious cardiac manifestation of COVID-19; the intrinsic mechanism of coronary thrombosis appears to still be unknown. This case series report of five patients sought to determine the role of NETs in coronary thrombosis in patients with COVID-19.

Authors: Ana Blasco, M.D., Ph.D., of the Hospital Universitario Puerta de Hierro-Majadahonda in Madrid, Spain, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2020.7308)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.