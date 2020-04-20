Are sexual health programs associated with safer sexual behavior among black adolescents?

What The Study Did: This study combined the results of 29 studies with nearly 12,000 black adolescents to examine the association between attending sexual health programs and outcomes such as sexual behavior (condom use, number of partners) or abstinence, contraction of sexually transmitted infections and pregnancy.

Authors: Reina Evans, B.S., of North Carolina State University in Raleigh, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.0382)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.