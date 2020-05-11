Are more head impacts during NFL career associated with increased risk of death?

What The Study Did: Nearly 14,000 current and former National Football League (NFL) players were included in an observational study that examined whether a greater amount of repeated head impacts throughout a professional football career were associated with increased risk of death.

Authors: Brittany L. Kmush, Ph.D., of Syracuse University in Syracuse, New York, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.4442)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.