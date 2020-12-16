All-cause excess mortality, COVID-19-related mortality among us adults

What The Study Did: Researchers used publicly available data to examine all-cause excess mortality (the gap between observed and expected deaths) and COVID-19-related mortality during the early period of the pandemic among adults ages 25 to 44.

Authors: Jeremy Samuel Faust, M.D., M.S., of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jama.2020.24243)

Editor's Note: The articles includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.